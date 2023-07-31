96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jameson Rodgers’ tour + Larry Fleet’s new songs

July 31, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Jameson Rodgers has announced his new Whiskey Train Tour. The trek is named after his song “Whiskey Train,” dropping September 1. More details can be found on Jameson’s Instagram.

Larry Fleet is previewing his forthcoming album, Earned It, with four new tracks: “Ain’t Mad At Jesus,” “Much To Talk About,” “Lucky Dog” and the title track. All four songs are out now wherever you listen to music.

Mitchell Tenpenny had dropped “Bigger Mistakes.” The uptempo tune was written by Mitchell, Chris DeStefanoJosh Kear and Michael Whitworth.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
2:12pm
DirtFlorida-georgia Line
2:05pm
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
2:02pm
BoondocksLittle Big Town
1:58pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
1:55pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill
2

Critterfest 2023
3

Chris Young announces new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”
4

Performing on the CMA Fest main stage has been a dream come true for Jordan Davis
5

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House