Nashville notes: Jelly keeps Roll-ing + Kip at Bonnaroo

January 10, 2023 4:00PM CST
Jelly Roll will follow up his first country #1, “Son of a Sinner,” with his new single, “Need a Favor.”

Kip Moore and newcomer Morgan Wade are both set to represent country music at Bonnaroo, which takes place June 15-18 at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

“A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll with It” hitmaker Easton Corbin will release his new album, Let’s Do Country Right, on January 20.

