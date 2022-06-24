      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Jelly Roll & Brantley Gilbert drop new video, and more

Jun 24, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Jelly Roll and Brantley Gilbert have released the video for their collaboration “Son of the Dirty South.” It’s also the name of their joint tour, which launches June 30. 

Randy Houser has shared a new song, “Workin’ Man,” off his upcoming album, Note to Self, which will be released November 11.  

Kylie Morgan has unveiled the track list for her EP, P.S., coming out July 1. It features seven songs, including “Country Anyway,” a collaboration with Walker Hayes

Former Gloriana member Mike Gossin has released his new single, “Marry You.” It will be featured on his upcoming solo project. 

Saturday, June 25th, 2022
