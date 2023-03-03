96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jimmie Allen’s cover + Travis Denning’s new tune

March 3, 2023 3:54PM CST
Nashville notes: Jimmie Allen's cover + Travis Denning's new tune

Jimmie Allen covered The Rolling Stones‘ 1978 hit “Miss You” for Stoned Cold Country, an upcoming star-studded Rolling Stones tribute album.

Travis Denning dropped a nostalgic new track, “Strawberry Wine And A Cheap Six Pack,” and will perform it at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, March 28.

Priscilla Block looks back on the past on her new song, “Couple Spring Breaks Back.”

