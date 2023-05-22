96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jo Dee Messina on PBS’ ‘National Memorial Day Concert’ + Craig Morgan’s tour

May 22, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Jo Dee Messina will appear on the historic National Memorial Day Concert presented by PBS on Sunday, May 28. The special airs at 8 p.m. ET. Visit pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert for more information.

Craig Morgan has announced his God Family Country Tour 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25. For the full schedule and to grab tickets, visit Craig’s website.

Dylan Marlowe has released his new track, “You Were Right (Nat’s Song).” Dylan dedicated the romantic ode to his wife, Natalie, who he just married on Friday, May 19.

