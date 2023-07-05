96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jo Dee Messina’s giveaway + Lauren Alaina on ‘The Bachelorette’

July 5, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Jo Dee Messina‘s new song, “Just To Be Loved,” arrives Friday, July 7. Presave it now for a chance to win exclusive merch from Jo Dee. Watch her announcement on Instagram.

Lauren Alaina recently performed a new, as-yet-unreleased tune, “Just Wanna Know That You Love Me,” on ABC’s The Bachelorette. 

Ian Munsick‘s new EP, Me and a Fiddle, is out now. The project features acoustic renditions of five songs from his latest full-length album, White Buffalo

