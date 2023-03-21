96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: John Anderson’s headed to the Ryman + Larry Fleet’s summer plans

March 21, 2023 4:00PM CDT
John Anderson will bring his “Seminole Wind” and other hits to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. CT on the Ryman’s website.

Larry Fleet has added eight additional stops to his headlining Larry Fleet Live tour this summer. The multi-city trek will wrap on August 10 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. For a full list of dates and to get tickets, visit Larry’s website.

The War and Treaty shared on Twitter that they’ll appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 27. The up-and-coming duo released their Mercury Nashville/UMG debut album, Lover’s Game, on March 10.

