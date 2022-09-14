96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: John Michael Montgomery healing up after crash + more

September 14, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: John Michael Montgomery healing up after crash + more

Singer John Michael Montgomery is on the road to recovery after sustaining injuries in a bus crash last week, according to an update from his son and fellow country artist Walker Montgomery. The younger Montgomery wrote that his dad was “doing well” and that the family was “lucky” in an update on Twitter.

Country-themed Fox drama Monarch debuted on Sunday, and a report from Deadline now says that a total of 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the show’s first episode, either in real time or in the encore presentation. That’s the biggest fall debut of a new Fox scripted series in three years.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Joy Of My LifeChris Stapleton
6:56pm
Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
6:52pm
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
6:45pm
Drink A BeerLuke Bryan
6:41pm
One Man BandOld Dominion
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Mama Mia! 18-Wheeler Crash Leaves Interstate Covered In Alfredo Sauce
2

Which job is harder — being in a NASCAR pit crew or a college football team? Chase Rice weighs in
3

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140
4

Dolly Parton Launches New Pet Apparel and Accessories Line ‘Doggy Parton’
5

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts