Nashville notes: John Morgan’s EP + Pat Boone’s ‘Country Jubilee’

Rising country singer/songwriter John Morgan — who co-wrote Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s “If I Didn’t Love You” — is set to release his debut EP, Remember Us?, on Friday, October 6. The six-song set is available for presave now.

Music legend Pat Boone has released his new country album, Country Jubilee. The 25-track project includes “Grits,” covers of country classics and a duet with Crystal Gayle on her hit song “You and I.” “I do hope it brings smiles to everyone’s faces and brings back real country music to those who listen,” Pat says of his record. Country Jubilee is available to stream and purchase now.

BRELAND will be releasing an expanded version of his Cross Country album via a project called Cross Country: The Extra Mile. “In honor of the 1 year anniversary of my debut album ‘Cross Country’, I’m excited to announce ‘The Extra Mile’ featuring 6 new songs that complete the CXC journey,” BRELAND announced on Instagram. Cross Country: The Extra Mile arrives Friday, September 15, and can be presaved now.

