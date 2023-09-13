96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: John Morgan’s EP + Pat Boone’s ‘Country Jubilee’

September 13, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Rising country singer/songwriter John Morgan — who co-wrote Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s “If I Didn’t Love You” — is set to release his debut EP, Remember Us?, on Friday, October 6. The six-song set is available for presave now.

Music legend Pat Boone has released his new country album, Country Jubilee. The 25-track project includes “Grits,” covers of country classics and a duet with Crystal Gayle on her hit song “You and I.” “I do hope it brings smiles to everyone’s faces and brings back real country music to those who listen,” Pat says of his record. Country Jubilee is available to stream and purchase now.

BRELAND will be releasing an expanded version of his Cross Country album via a project called Cross Country: The Extra Mile. “In honor of the 1 year anniversary of my debut album ‘Cross Country’, I’m excited to announce ‘The Extra Mile’ featuring 6 new songs that complete the CXC journey,” BRELAND announced on Instagram. Cross Country: The Extra Mile arrives Friday, September 15, and can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:58pm
Tonight Looks Good On YouJason Aldean
6:54pm
Bury Me In GeorgiaKane Brown
6:47pm
The Ones That Didnt Make It Back HomeJustin Moore
6:44pm
Creek Will RiseConner Smith
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
2

Reba McEntire Makes Debut as the Queen on 'The Voice'
3

Texas Tech announces fan information for 2023 season
4

Lubbock Sports Hosts 140th USA Archery Target Nationals and US Open
5

Enjoy Desserts First with Girl Scouts!