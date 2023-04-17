96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jon Langston’s new song + Caitlyn Smith’s ‘High & Low’

April 17, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Jon Langston is slated to drop a new song, “Ain’t No Cowboy” on Friday, April 21. Jon announced the news on Twitter with a teaser video featuring him stepping into and driving away in a tractor. 

Emerging artist Chase Matthew has unveiled a haunting music video for his heartbreaking song “Come Get Your Memory.” The track doubles as the title of his forthcoming 25-song album, which arrives June 9. 

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Caitlyn Smith has dropped her highly anticipated new album, High & Low. In conjunction with the release, Caitlyn appeared on CBS Mornings to talk about the inspiration behind her deeply personal 14-track collection. In case you missed it, watch the interview on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
3:13am
Til You CantCody Johnson
3:10am
Brown Eyes BabyKeith Urban
3:07am
Singles You UpJordan Davis
3:04am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
3:01am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
3

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
4

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani Hit The CMT Stage Together
5

Construction Has Begun for Lubbock’s Dave & Buster’s