October 12, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Nashville notes: Jon Pardi + Midland’s late night stop, Brian Kelley’s Opry debut and more

In case you missed it, Jon Pardi and Midland stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday for a late night rendition of “Longneck Way to Go.” You can watch their performance now.

Brian Kelley will make his Grand Ole Opry debut as a solo artist on October 19.

Ingrid Andress has released a new, exclusive EP as part of the Apple Music Sessions series. The collection includes a new rendition of Ingrid’s “Feel Like This,” plus her Sam Hunt duet, “Wishful Drinking,” and a cover of The 1975’s “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know).”

Mitchell Tenpenny’s first Cornhole Tournament took place in Nashville this week, raising over $50,000 for his 10Penny Fund, which provides support and resources for those battling cancer. Jimmie Allen, Chris Young and more stars performed during the event.

