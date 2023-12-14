96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jon Pardi on ‘Today’ + Bryce Leatherwood’s “The Finger”

December 14, 2023 4:00PM CST
Jon Pardi brought the festive spirit to NBC’s Today on Thursday, December 14, with a performance of “400 Horsepower Sleigh.” The track can be found on Jon’s debut holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, which is out now. 

The Voice season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood has dropped a performance music video for “The Finger.” “I’ve had a blast playing ‘The Finger’ live all summer long and I’m excited for fans who haven’t had the opportunity to see one of my shows in person to experience what my show is all about through this music video,” shares Bryce. “The Finger” is Bryce’s debut release on Republic Records/Universal Music Group Nashville.

Lainey Wilson recently performed her new single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In case you missed it, you can watch it now on YouTube.

