96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Jordan’s “Next Thing” + Trace is Somewhere in America

February 6, 2023 4:30PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Jordan’s “Next Thing” + Trace is Somewhere in America

Parker McCollum kicked off his 2023 tour this weekend with sold-out shows in Detroit and Cincinnati. 

Jordan Davis‘ follow-up to his most recent #1, “What My World Spins Around,” is the new track “Next Thing You Know.” It will be included on his upcoming Bluebird Days album, which arrives February 17.

Trace Adkins will set his Somewhere in America 2023 Tour in motion February 10 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with the trek set to run through the fall. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Better TogetherLuke Combs
12:35am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
12:31am
Up There Down HereJake Owen
12:28am
Real Good ManTim Mcgraw
12:24am
Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
12:20am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Garth Brooks Wants To Make Scalping Illegal
2

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas 2023: What To Buy Your Partner This Year
3

Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork
4

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
5

Nashville notes: Miranda’s lyrics + the return of Jason Michael Carroll