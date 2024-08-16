96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Josh Turner’s ‘This Country Music Thing’ + Morgan Wade’s ‘Obsessed’

August 16, 2024 4:15PM CDT
Josh Turner‘s 10th studio album, This Country Music Thing, has arrived alongside a music video for a new track, “Two Steppin’ on the Moon.” Josh will also celebrate his album’s release on Monday with a performance on NBC’s Today.

“Wilder Days” singer Morgan Wade has dropped her third album, Obsessed. The project features 14 tracks, including a collab with pop star Kesha on the ballad “Walked on Water.”

Missed CMT GIANTS: ALABAMA on Thursday? Fret not, you can watch performance clips from Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, Blake Shelton and more now on CMT’s YouTube channel.

