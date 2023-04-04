96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Justin Moore’s free show + Georgette Jones to the Opry

April 4, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Justin Moore will be hosting a free show and album release party at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Thursday, May 4. Livestream options will be available on Circle All Access’ YouTube and Facebook pages. To attend in person, RSVP at the event link. Justin’s new album, Stray Dog, drops May 5.

Up-and-comer Avery Anna has released a new song, “Self Love.” Avery co-wrote the midtempo track with Andrew GoldsteinAva SupplesaDavid Fanning and Zarni de Vette.

Georgette Jones, daughter of country legends Tammy Wynette and George Jones, will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on April 6 to honor her late mother’s passing 25 years ago. Georgette will cover Tammy’s “My Man” and “Till I Can Make It On My Own.” Tickets can be purchased at opry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Watching YouRodney Atkins
6:59pm
AngelsThomas Rhett
6:56pm
Fix A DrinkChris Janson
6:53pm
Handle On YouParker Mccollum
6:45pm
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
2

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
3

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
4

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career
5

Uncorked Returns Saturday from 1-6 @ American Windmill Museum