Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves nominated for VMAs, Farm Aid presale & more

Jul 26, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Kacey Musgraves is nominated for two VMA Awards: Best Longform Video for “star-crossed” and Best Art Direction for “simple times.” Both songs are featured on her 2021 record, star-crossed. 

A limited number of presale tickets for Farm Aid are available tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m. ET and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday.  

Barbara Mandrell has signed a limited number of CDs and vinyl albums in honor of her 50th anniversary of being a Grand Ole Opry member. They’re available for purchase at the Opry shop

LeAnn Rimes will perform a Christmas show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 10. Tickets for Joy – The Holiday Show at the Ryman go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. local time. 

