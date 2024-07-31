96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kameron Marlowe teases collab + Sam Hunt’s onstage gender reveal

July 31, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Lainey Wilson and Chris Young have been announced as the headliners for the 2025 Gulf Coast Jam. The festival will take place at Panama City Beach from May 30 to June 1, with the full lineup to be revealed soon. Tickets are available now at gulfcoastjam.com.

Kameron Marlowe is teasing a duet version of his song “High Hopes.” “High Hopes with…,” he captioned his Instagram Reel teaser. “High Hopes” is off Kameron’s sophomore album, Keepin’ The Lights On, which arrived in May.

Sam Hunt recently helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby at a show. “We’re going to find out whether it’s going to be a little boy [or] a little girl. OK, I have scrolled down and I now see whether it’s going to be a boy or girl,” Sam says in the video while up onstage with the soon-to-be parents. You can watch the full clip now on Sam’s social platform X.

