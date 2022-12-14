96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kane Brown stops by ‘The Voice,’ Lily Rose hits the road with Shania Twain + more

December 14, 2022 4:00PM CST
Kane Brown stopped by the finale episode of The Voice to perform “Different Man” with Blake Shelton. You can watch the performance now.

Lily Rose has joined the star-studded lineup of artists opening for Shania Twain’s upcoming Queen of Me Tour. The trek launches in 2023.

Ray Stevens and Brenda Lee received Cecil Scaife Visionary Awards this week. The trophies go to individuals whose lives and work pave the way for future generations to find successful careers in the music industry.

