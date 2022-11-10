96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kane Brown’s “Blue Christmas,” Brantley Gilbert’s new album + more

November 10, 2022 4:00PM CST
Kane Brown puts his spin on Elvis Presley’s “Blue Christmas” in a new, holiday-themed collection of Amazon Original songs. Kane’s song, plus more cover performances of holiday classics from a variety of artists, are available to stream now.

Brantley Gilbert’s new album, So Help Me God, is out now. It features a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill called “Heaven By Then.”

Dolly Parton is on the cover of an upcoming issue of Better Homes and Gardens. She’ll offer insight into her favorite recipes, talk about the holiday season and more.

