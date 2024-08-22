96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kassi Ashton covers “Harper Valley PTA” + David Nail’s “Why”

August 22, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Kassi Ashton has covered Jeannie C. Riley‘s iconic hit “Harper Valley PTA” for her Called Crazy Sessions. You can watch it now on YouTube.

David Nail will release “Why,” a song he wrote 20 years ago, on Friday. “Some of you have heard this song before, and I’m finally putting it out there…Looking back, it was the first song I wrote that made me think ‘Maybe, I can really do this,’” David shares on Instagram alongside a snippet of “Why.” “Years later, I’m still doing it, and I’m thankful for everything that has come since that moment I was given a chance!” “Why” is available for presave now.

Thomas Rhett recently performed his new song, “After All the Bars Are Closed,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In case you missed it, head over to YouTube for the full performance video. Thomas’ new album, About A Woman, drops Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Hang Tight HoneyLainey Wilson
6:50pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
6:47pm
Miles On ItKane Brown
6:40pm
Pour Me A DrinkPost Malone And Blake Shelton
6:30pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
6:20pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Yellowstone Casting for Lainey Wilson Concert Scene in Ft. Worth. Interested?
2

Water Line Construction to Begin Monday in Manhattan Heights
3

Summer Moon New Location
4

Vince Gill Joins Post Malone At The Opry To Sing “One More Last Chance” While Brad Paisley Plays Guitar
5

Shorthanded and 8th-ranked Red Raiders fall 4-0 at No. 4 Penn State