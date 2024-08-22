Nashville notes: Kassi Ashton covers “Harper Valley PTA” + David Nail’s “Why”

Kassi Ashton has covered Jeannie C. Riley‘s iconic hit “Harper Valley PTA” for her Called Crazy Sessions. You can watch it now on YouTube.

David Nail will release “Why,” a song he wrote 20 years ago, on Friday. “Some of you have heard this song before, and I’m finally putting it out there…Looking back, it was the first song I wrote that made me think ‘Maybe, I can really do this,’” David shares on Instagram alongside a snippet of “Why.” “Years later, I’m still doing it, and I’m thankful for everything that has come since that moment I was given a chance!” “Why” is available for presave now.

Thomas Rhett recently performed his new song, “After All the Bars Are Closed,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In case you missed it, head over to YouTube for the full performance video. Thomas’ new album, About A Woman, drops Friday.

