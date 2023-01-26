96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kelly loves Hailey + Conner’s gettin’ romantic

January 26, 2023 4:00PM CST
You can check out Hailey Whitters making her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as she performs her hit “Everything She Ain’t.” You can also count Kelly Clarkson as a fan, since she recently covered the song on Kellyoke.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will unveil the latest edition of its American Currents: State of the Music exhibit March 8, featuring memorabilia from HARDYCody JohnsonWynonnaParker McCollumLainey Wilson and more.

Newcomer Conner Smith‘s romantic new music video for his hit “Take It Slow” is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

