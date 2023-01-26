Nashville notes: Kelly loves Hailey + Conner’s gettin’ romantic

You can check out Hailey Whitters making her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as she performs her hit “Everything She Ain’t.” You can also count Kelly Clarkson as a fan, since she recently covered the song on Kellyoke.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will unveil the latest edition of its American Currents: State of the Music exhibit March 8, featuring memorabilia from HARDY, Cody Johnson, Wynonna, Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson and more.

Newcomer Conner Smith‘s romantic new music video for his hit “Take It Slow” is out now.

