Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini on ’Corden,’ LeAnn Rimes’ new video & more
September 27, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Kelsea Ballerini will perform on The Late Late Show With James Corden Tuesday. It airs on CBS at 12:37 a.m. ET/11:37 p.m. CT.
LeAnn Rimes has released the video for “spaceship,” a track off her new album, god’s work.
Craig Morgan will be signing copies of his new book, God, Family, Country, at Half Price Books in Dallas Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
