96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini’s pop collab, Chase Rice’s new album + more

November 17, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Kelsea Ballerini’s pop collab, Chase Rice’s new album + more

Kelsea Ballerini is collaborating with pop act Fletcher. The two stars are planning to release a duet rendition of “Better Version” this Friday. The song originally appeared on Fletcher’s Girl of My Dreams album.

Chase Rice announced his next album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, on Thursday morning. It’s got a February 10 release date and features a couple of songs he has recently shared, including “Way Down Yonder.”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are the newest artists to sign on for a CMT Crossroads special. The 90-minute presentation, which also commemorates the franchise’s 20th anniversary, will air November 29 at 9 p.m. ET. Ahead of the full special, you can watch a sneak peek of the two artist’s “Can’t Let Go” performance.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
6:09pm
Down To OneLuke Bryan
6:05pm
Half Of MeThomas Rhett/riley Green
6:02pm
HomesickKane Brown
5:59pm
Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
5:55pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Zac Brown Band Welcomes First Female Member
2

Carrie Underwood - Hate My Heart
3

Lubbock Meals On Wheels - Easy As Pie Fundraiser
4

RIP - Jeff Cook Co-Founder of Alabama
5

George Strait And Chris Stapleton Discuss Upcoming Stadium Shows