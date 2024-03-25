96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kenny’s sit-down conversation + Lily Rose’s EP news

March 25, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Kenny Chesney recently sat down with Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist to talk about his career, upcoming tour, No Shoes Nation and new album, BORN. In case you missed the interview, you can watch it now on YouTube.

To celebrate her upcoming Runnin’ Outta Time EP, Lily Rose has announced a one-night-only Runnin’ Outta Time: The Immersive Live Experience May 9 at Nashville’s Cannery Hall. You can read the full announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and get tickets beginning Wednesday, March 27, at 10 a.m. CT. Lily’s Runnin’ Outta Time EP arrives May 10 and can be presaved now.

Sara Evans is set to drop her new album, Unbroke, on June 7. You can preorder the album now, and while you wait, check out its lead track, “Pride,” wherever you listen to music. 

