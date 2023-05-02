96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kip Moore on ‘GMA3’ + Chayce Beckham’s return to ‘Idol’

May 2, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Kip Moore stopped by GMA3 to talk about the creative process behind his new album, Damn Love, and perform the title track. If you missed Kip’s interview and performance, watch it on goodmorningamerica.com.

Chayce Beckham appeared on American Idol to perform his soul-stirring new song “Till The Day I Die.” While there, he was also surprised with a commemorative plaque for his song “23,” which is now RIAA-certified Gold.

Dylan ScottNate SmithHailey WhittersCaitlyn Smith and Mackenzie Porter have been added to the ACM Country Kickoff performance lineup. The event will take place on May 9 and May 10 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. For more information, visit thestardistrict.com.

