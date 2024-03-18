96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kip Moore parts from MCA, Dylan Marlowe’s “Bat Outta Hell”

March 18, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Kip Moore has parted ways with his longtime label home, MCA Nashville. “I’m not sure where I’ll end up (currently having those discussions), but in the meantime, doing a record completely independent for the first time in my career has been something [I] can’t put into words,” Kip wrote after thanking the team at MCA. You can read Kip’s announcement in full on Instagram.

Dylan Marlowe‘s new track, “Bat Outta Hell – With a Boat on the Back,” has arrived. The heartbreak number, which chronicles a guy’s desperate attempt at saving a relationship, was penned by Dylan, Jessie Jo Dillon and Kyle Fishman.

Warren Zeiders has dropped a piano version of his latest song, “Heartbreaker.” It follows the February deluxe release of Warren’s debut album, Pretty Little Poison.

