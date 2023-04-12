96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kip Moore’s new vinyl + Kenny Rogers’ new album

April 12, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Kip Moore‘s fan-favorite album, Wild Ones, is arriving on vinyl April 22. The record, which dropped in 2015, will only be available in 1,000 copies. Check Kip’s Twitter for more information and sign up to be notified of where to pick up the LP.

A new Kenny Rogers album, Life Is Like A Song, will be released on June 2. The 10-song collection was curated by Kenny’s widow, Wanda Rogers, and includes a duet with Dolly Parton on “Tell Me That You Love Me.” Preorder the record now.

Jackson DeanMegan MoroneyKameron MarloweCorey KentErnestIan MunsickAshley Cooke and Chapel Hart are part of The Opry NextStage, Class of 2023. The program spotlights rising stars on the Opry stage and across Opry Entertainment Group platforms.

Midland will perform at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 14, with Luke Grimes and Stephen Wilson Jr. as opening acts. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 14, at 12 p.m. MT. Visit Midland’s Twitter and website for more details.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
12:30am
Worth A ShotElle King/dierks Bentley
12:27am
CruiseFlorida-georgia Line
12:23am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
12:21am
FearlessJackson Dean
12:17am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Gwen Stefani To Make 'CMT Awards' Performance Debut
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Tim McGraw's Must-Have Food At The Ballpark Might Surprise You
5

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules