Nashville notes: Kip’s “Kinda Bar” + Brandy’s new album

Kip Moore has released a rocking new song, “Kinda Bar.” The track, which Kip co-wrote with Dan Couch, is featured on his upcoming album, Damn Love, dropping April 28.

Mickey Guyton joined the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, March 23, to talk about her new Apple TV+ series, My Kind of Country, and catch up on life and new music. While on the show, Mickey also teased an upcoming collaboration with a “superstar artist” that’s slated to drop this summer.

Brandy Clark has announced her forthcoming self-titled record with a tender new song, “Buried.” The 11-song project is produced by Brandi Carlile and will be out on May 19.

Country newcomer Greylan James has signed with BMLG Records. The announcement arrived on Friday, March 24, in conjunction with the release of Greylan’s new single, “Undermine.” “When I was 14 years old, I wrote and mailed Scott Borchetta a letter that told him who I was and why he should sign me. For some reason, I just always had a feeling Scott was going to be part of my career. Now 12 years later, I can’t believe I get to work with him and the incredible BMLG team,” Greylan shares.

