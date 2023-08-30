96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Kylie Morgan’s “Making It Up As I Go,” Jon Langston + Travis Denning’s upcoming collab

August 30, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Kylie Morgan is set to release a new song, “Making It Up As I Go,” on Friday, September 1. “The amount of love you all have given me on just the teasers for this song, gave me so much confidence in knowing this is supposed to be my next song baby to go out into the world,” she shares on her announcement post on Instagram.

Jon Langston and Travis Denning‘s new song, “I Ain’t Country,” will drop September 8 with Jon’s debut album, Heart On Ice. You can hear a preview of the track on Jon’s Instagram now.

Trace AdkinsHunter HayesRicky SkaggsSteven Curtis ChapmanPam TillisThe Gatlin BrothersMark Wills and more have been added to the star-studded lineup for Ronnie Milsap‘s upcoming tribute show in Nashville. The event will take place on October 3 at Music City’s Bridgestone Arena. For tickets and additional information, visit bridgestonearena.com.

