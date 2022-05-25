      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson, Brett Young + more

May 25, 2022 @ 4:00pm

In case you missed it, Lainey Wilson made an appearance on TODAY Tuesday, May 24, to perform her new single “Heart Like a Truck.”

Brett Young is headlining the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair on August 13. Tickets go on sale on June 2.

Before his new album arrives on June 17, Brett Eldredge is hosting a special free album premiere event in Nashville on June 10. For details on how to attend, and how to score VIP access by joining his fan club, visit his website.

Thursday, May 26th, 2022
