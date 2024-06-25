96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson on ‘Today’ + Zach Bryan’s ‘The Great American Bar Scene’

June 25, 2024 4:00PM CDT
Share

Lainey Wilson appeared on NBC’s Today to chat about her forthcoming new album, Whirlwind, and perform “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” “Heart Like a Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” “Country’s Cool Again” and “Hang Tight Honey.” You can watch the full performances and interview clips on Today‘s website.

Zach Bryan has announced his upcoming album, The Great American Bar Scene, arriving July 4. The 18-track project will feature 17 songs and one poem. To read more about the inspiration behind the album, check out Zach’s Instagram. A two-LP version of The Great American Bar Scene is available for preorder now.

Miranda Lambert is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her Carrie Underwood-assisted duet, “Somethin’ Bad,” with a new behind-the-scenes video. You can watch it on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Ten Rounds Of Jose' CuervoTracy Byrd
5:26am
OutskirtsSam Hunt
5:18am
I'M Your WomanTiffany Woys
5:15am
This Town'S Been Too Good To UsDylan Scott
5:08am
If I Didn'T Love YouJason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
5:04am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Behind the Glam: Catherine Ariale on Touring with "The Cher Show"
2

Mastering Adulthood with Molly Socha and Matt Stillo from "Grown-Up Stuff: How to Adult"
3

Kenny Chesney: 'It Was A Thrill' To Honor Tom Brady During HOF Induction
4

TJ Pompey Become Multiple-time All-American, Earns Freshman All-America honors from Perfect Game
5

City Confirms Loss of ‘Inert Plastic Media’ into Local Waterway After Recent Heavy Rainfall