96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Yellowstone’ song, Tyler Hubbard’s Thanksgiving plans + more

November 22, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s ‘Yellowstone’ song, Tyler Hubbard’s Thanksgiving plans + more

In case you missed it, Lainey Wilson debuted a new song during Sunday night’s Yellowstone episode. Called “Smell Like Smoke,” the song is available now.

Tyler Hubbard will play the halftime show at the Vikings vs. Patriots Thanksgiving Day game in Minnesota.

Brandi Carlile has announced her The Mothership Weekend, a Mother’s Day celebration planned for May 12-14 in Miramar Beach, Florida. Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, The Milk Carton Kids and more will perform.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Somebody Like YouKeith Urban
5:25pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
5:23pm
Singles You UpJordan Davis
5:20pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:14pm
I Dont Want This Night To ELuke Bryan
5:10pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets Answers Jeff's Question and Brings in a Snack
3

RIP - Jeff Cook Co-Founder of Alabama
4

Keith Urban Talks His New Las Vegas Residency, Making New Music and Creating His ‘Say Anything’ Moment
5

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose