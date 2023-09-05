96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: LANCO’s “Honey I Lost My Job” + Chris Stapleton’s summer sale

September 5, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Share

LANCO have dropped a new song, “Honey I Lost My Job Today.” The track previews their forthcoming EP, Run, Run, Baby, which arrives October 6 via Riser House Records. Check out the track list now on LANCO’s Instagram.

Chris Stapleton‘s merch store is currently having an end-of-summer sale. Check out the discounted T-shirts and more at Chris’ store.

Comedy/music duo Austin & Colin have signed a record deal with BMG/BBR Music Group. “It’s a dream come true that the wonderful people at BMG believe in our wild vision to bring joy and laughter to the world, and we cannot wait to reach new heights together,” the duo says. Their debut track — “Guilt Tippin’” — is out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
3

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
4

Empowering Education: YouTube's Study Hall Revolution with Hema Bajaj Misra
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower