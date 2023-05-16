96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Larry Fleet to the Ryman + George Birge’s debut album

May 16, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Larry Fleet is headlining at the Ryman Auditorium on September 22. “Every time I’ve been fortunate enough to play music in that room, it’s been a holy experience,” says the singer. For more information and to grab tickets, visit axs.com.

George Birge‘s long-awaited debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, has arrived. “Y’all can’t imagine what a wild ride it’s been these past few years. You’ve all completely changed my life into something I would’ve never expected,” shares George. Check out the 10-song set now.

Chapel HartThe Isaacs and Worth The Wait have joined Alabama‘s star-studded 2023 June Jam lineup. The event will take place in Fort Payne, Alabama, on Saturday, June 3. To see the full list of performers and for tickets, visit Ticketmaster.

