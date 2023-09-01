96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Larry Fleet’s ‘Earned It,’ Billy Currington + Danielle Bradberry’s new songs

September 1, 2023 4:30PM CDT
Larry Fleet‘s highly anticipated third album, Earned It, has arrived. Of the heartfelt 21-track collection, Larry shares, “I’m growing, I’m getting older. We all are. But I’m here now and I’m really loving where I’m at. I’m blessed and happy with my life.” 

Billy Currington has released a new song, “Anchor Man.” The breezy tune was written by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick and follows “City Don’t,” which dropped in June.

Danielle Bradberry gets vulnerable on her new track, “The Day That I’m Over You.” “When I first heard this song, it jumped out at me immediately because it offers a unique perspective on a universal experience,” Danielle says of the heartbreak number. She adds that it “gives a front row seat to the internal dialog [sic] within yourself when you know it’s time to move on.”

