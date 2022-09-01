96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Lauren Alaina Live at the Hall, Folds of Honor’s celebrity golf tournament + more

September 1, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share

Lauren Alaina discusses creative breakthroughs and her 10-year anniversary of being in country music in a new installment of Live at the Hall, as well as giving a performance of her song, “Getting Over Him.”

Folds of Honor Tennessee’s second annual celebrity golf tournament took place earlier this week, raising over $324,000 to benefit the families of fallen and injured military service members. Among those who participated were Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Kid Rock and Jelly Roll.

Kat & Alex’s first installment of their self-titled EP, Side A, will drop on September 16. The up-and-coming duo also shared their music video for “We Bought a House.”

Amy Grant will release a 25th anniversary expanded edition of her 1997 album Behind the Eyes on Friday, September 9.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Live Like You Were DyinTim Mcgraw
4:21pm
All Over The RoadEaston Corbin
4:18pm
Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
4:16pm
Lovin On YouLuke Combs
4:09pm
Fall In LoveBailey Zimmerman
4:05pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Get Lost in The Maize
2

Jason Aldean Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday W/ Sweet Message
3

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s vinyl box set, new music from Walker Hayes + more
4

Willie Nelson reveals he had COVID-19 in May, “had a pretty rough time with it”
5

Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts