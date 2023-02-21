96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Lauren Alaina tours with Pentatonix + LBT celebrates Ronnie Milsap

February 21, 2023 4:33PM CST
Lauren Alaina will open the summer tour for pop/vocal group Pentatonix. The dates kick off August 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, and wrap September 16 in Puyallup, Washington.

Little Big TownTrace AdkinsMark Wills and more will celebrate the 80th birthday of Ronnie Milsap with a special Opry show on Saturday, March 25. 

“For What It’s Worth” is the new single by BRELAND and newcomer Alana Springsteen.

