96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: LeAnn Rimes’ Christmas tour + Ryan Griffin’s “Heart To Break” video

September 6, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

LeAnn Rimes is spreading festive cheer this holiday season with her headlining Joy: The Holiday Tour. The December trek will hit six cities across the U.S. with shows in Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit leannrimes.com.

Ryan Griffin has released a new performance video of his latest single, “Heart To Break.” The powerful track is off Ryan’s five-song Phases EP, which arrived in July. 

Carter Faith has dropped a new song, “Carolina Burns.” Carter penned the searing tune with Lauren Hungate and Tofer Brown. Of the track, the up-and-comer shares, “It’s a song about my first heartbreak and not being able to shake the people, places and memories in your past, even though you couldn’t be farther away from them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Girl I Know A GuyAlex Miller
12:26am
Somewhere With YouKenny Chesney
12:23am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
12:20am
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
12:16am
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
12:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

The 1st Annual Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Jelly Roll Eating Challenge for Jelly Roll Tickets
2

Pete Christy stops in discussing week 1 in West Texas High School Football
3

Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night
4

Texas Tech drops first game of season in Red Raider Classic opener
5

Behind 'Hide or Seek': Dan DiDio's Insights on Superpower