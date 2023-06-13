96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Lee’s acoustic “Save the Roses” + Danielle’s “Runaways”

June 13, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Lee Brice is set to release an acoustic version of his poignant single “Save the Roses.” The track serves as a tribute to his longtime friend, the late Kyle Jacobs, who also co-wrote and co-produced the song. Presave “Save the Roses (Acoustic)” now and while you wait, listen to the studio version.

Danielle Bradberry‘s “Runaways” is out now. The midtempo number is Danielle’s latest release following her jaunty single “A Special Place.”

Niko Moon‘s hosting a special Closet Ketchup Instagram Live on Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. CT. Be sure to tune in on his Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She's EverythingBrad Paisley
6:58pm
Country NightsJosh Abbott Band
6:55pm
Up DownMorgan Wallen
6:51pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
6:44pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting
5

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV