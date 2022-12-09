96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Lindsay Ell’s dual citizenship, Jon Langston’s Christmas music video + more

December 9, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Lindsay Ell’s dual citizenship, Jon Langston’s Christmas music video + more

Canadian-born star Lindsay Ell is officially a dual citizen. She recently passed her U.S. citizenship test, and fellow country act Little Big Town threw a party to celebrate her milestone.

Jon Langston co-stars with “Santa” in the music video for his holiday song, “I Only Want You For Christmas.” The clip, appropriately enough, was filmed at Nashville dive Santa’s Pub.

Billy Ray Cyrus has joined the cast of animated Christmas movie Glisten and the Merry Mission, co-starring Chevy Chase and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Lily Rose has a new song out Friday, called “Truth Is.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Love Without End AmenGeorge Strait
6:58pm
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
6:55pm
There Goes My LifeKenny Chesney
6:51pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
6:49pm
Beautiful CrazyLuke Combs
6:46pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

U Can Share Food Drive
2

First Corgi Race at Texas Tech
3

Companies Experiment With 4-Day Work Week
4

Nashville notes: Dolly Parton’s TV appearances, Chris Janson’s harmonica tutorial + more
5

Dan & Shay's Shay Mooney On Why He Decided to Lose Weight