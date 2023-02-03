Nashville notes: LOCASH paints “Three Favorite Colors” + it’s “All or Nothing” for Caylee Hammack

The Mavericks‘ 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their In Time album is set to arrive March 3.

You can check out the music video for the new LOCASH track “Three Favorite Colors” on YouTube now.

On May 19, Josh Turner will put out the first-ever vinyl edition of his Long Black Train album, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of his signature song and his upcoming tour of the same name.

“All or Nothing” is the first track from Caylee Hammack‘s upcoming sophomore record.

