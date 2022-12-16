96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan adds to Crash My Playa, Luke Combs goes acoustic + more

December 16, 2022 4:00PM CST
On Friday, Luke Bryan added Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen to the lineup of his 2023 Crash My Playa event. Luke, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell are the previously announced headliners for next year.

Luke Combs has shared an acoustic version of his single “Going, Going, Gone.”

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes dropped his debut country song Friday. It’s called “No Horse to Ride.”

Jimmie Allen and rapper Flo Rida have a collaboration out Friday, called “No Bad Days.” Flo Rida previously duetted with Walker Hayes on “High Heels”; Jimmie and Flo Rida are on the bill for Music City’s upcoming New Year’s Eve party Nashville’s Big Bash.

