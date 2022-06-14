      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan in Vegas, Breland's debut album & more

Jun 14, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Carrie Underwood is performing on ﻿The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ﻿tonight, June 14. It airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. 

Presale tickets for the six new dates of Luke Bryan‘s Las Vegas residency are available now through Sunday. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday at 1 p.m. ET. 

Breland has announced that he’ll release his debut album, Cross Country, on September 9. It features his brand new single, “Natural.” 

Folds of Honor Tennessee raised more than $65,000 at the Rock N’ Jock Celebrity Softball Game last week. Kane Brown, Hardy, Jameson Rodgers and Ernest were among the participants. 

Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
