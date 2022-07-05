      Weather Alert

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton & more

Jul 5, 2022 @ 4:30pm

Mickey Guyton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and her original songs “All American” and “I Still Pray” on CBS’ A Capitol Fourth MondayJake Owen also performed his hits “Down to the Honkytonk” and “American Country Love Song.” 

Members of Luke Bryan‘s fan club now have priority access to his Raised Up Right Tour, which includes exclusive access to pit tickets, the merch booth and more. 

Kylie Morgan has released her debut single, “If He Wanted to He Would.” It’ll hit radio airwaves on July 25. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wednesday, July 6th, 2022
You May Also Like
“Trouble with a Heartbreak”: Jason Aldean goes acoustic for CMT 'Campfire Sessions'
Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit + more
Luke Bryan explains what it means to “Country On”
Reba McEntire reunites with Melissa Peterman for Lifetime's 'The Hammer', also starring her boyfriend Rex
Live Local Lubbock with Lubbock Matadors HC Paul Gilbert & GM Dustin McCorkle
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On