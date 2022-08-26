96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s vinyl box set, new music from Walker Hayes + more

August 26, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Luke Bryan fans can now pick up the ultimate collection from the singer: He just released a vinyl box set of more than 20 #1 hit songs. The collection is pressed on two exclusive vinyl colors, and each purchase comes with a 12-inch by 12-inch album artwork poster.

Walker Hayes released his new song, “That Dog’ll Hunt,” on Friday.

Kip Moore taps newcomer Morgan Wade for a new duet called “If I Was Your Lover.” The song and music video are both out now.

Chris Stapleton lends his voice to a new song from Kendell Marvel out Friday, called “Don’t Tell Me How to Drink.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

