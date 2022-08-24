Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ Apple Music Live performance, Craig Morgan’s book tour + more
August 24, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Luke Combs’ recent Charlotte, North Carolina, hometown show will be available to stream Wednesday night as part of exclusive live performance series Apple Music Live. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. PST.
Craig Morgan’s memoir, God, Family, Country, arrives on September 27. He’s booked a six-city tour, where he’ll sign copies and meet readers in person. For details, visit the singer’s website.
American Idol champ Noah Thompson has announced a co-headlining tour with show runner-up HunterGirl. The trek kicks off in October; tickets go on sale Friday.
