96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ Apple Music Live performance, Craig Morgan’s book tour + more

August 24, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share

Luke Combs’ recent Charlotte, North Carolina, hometown show will be available to stream Wednesday night as part of exclusive live performance series Apple Music Live. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. PST.

Craig Morgan’s memoir, God, Family, Country, arrives on September 27. He’s booked a six-city tour, where he’ll sign copies and meet readers in person. For details, visit the singer’s website.

American Idol champ Noah Thompson has announced a co-headlining tour with show runner-up HunterGirl. The trek kicks off in October; tickets go on sale Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
6:57pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
6:54pm
One MargaritaLuke Bryan
6:51pm
The BonesMaren Morris
6:44pm
Burnin It DownJason Aldean
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Get Lost in The Maize
2

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department to Celebrate Grand Opening of McAlister Dog Park
3

City of Lubbock to Host “Food Truck Alley” Event in Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Parking Lot This Tuesday
4

District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale to Host Town Hall Meeting
5

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for August 15 – September 1

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts