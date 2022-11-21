96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ Crocs collab and Parker McCollum’s summer 2023 shows

November 21, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ Crocs collab and Parker McCollum’s summer 2023 shows

Luke Combslatest collab with Crocs will drop on Wednesday. The singer, whose limited-edition Crocs shoes have been in high demand in the past, is releasing a new design with a Mossy Oak camo pattern.

Parker McCollum has announced some summer 2023 dates on his upcoming headlining tour. Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, Flatland Cavalry and Randy Rogers Band will serve as opening acts on the new dates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

RIP - Jeff Cook Co-Founder of Alabama
3

Brenda Garcia from United Supermarkets Answers Jeff's Question and Brings in a Snack
4

Keith Urban Talks His New Las Vegas Residency, Making New Music and Creating His ‘Say Anything’ Moment
5

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose