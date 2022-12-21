96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ music video + Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Shop

December 21, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ music video + Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Shop

Luke Combs has shared the music video for his single, “Going, Going, Gone.” The song comes off the track list of his newest album, Growin’ Up.

Miranda Lambert’s second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation is underway. Just in time for the holidays, the country star — and her Instagram-famous husband, Brendan McLoughlin — are stocking up on pet foods, toys and supplies to take to shelters. You can follow along on Twitter.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

George Strait Gifts a Home to U.S. Veteran During Concert
2

Geminids Meteor Shower Set To Light Up The Sky Tuesday Night
3

Chinese Kitchen is Closed
4

RIP Mike Leach
5

2022 Round 8 Rodeo Recap: Wrangler NFR presented by Teton Ridge