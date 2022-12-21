Nashville notes: Luke Combs’ music video + Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Shop

Luke Combs has shared the music video for his single, “Going, Going, Gone.” The song comes off the track list of his newest album, Growin’ Up.

Miranda Lambert’s second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation is underway. Just in time for the holidays, the country star — and her Instagram-famous husband, Brendan McLoughlin — are stocking up on pet foods, toys and supplies to take to shelters. You can follow along on Twitter.

