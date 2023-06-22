Nashville notes: Mackenzie Carpenter’s Opry debut + Jordan Davis’ new merch

Country newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, June 20. Check out photos from this special night on Mackenzie’s Instagram.

Jordan Davis has teamed up with Seager Co. to launch brand new T-shirts, hats and hoodies. Shop the collection at Jordan’s merch store.

Niko Moon‘s new song, “BETTER WITH YOU,” drops Friday, June 23. Presave the song now to be the first to hear it.

