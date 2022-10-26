96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae’s new video, Carly Pearce’s Ryman merch + more

October 26, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Maddie & Tae’s new video, Carly Pearce’s Ryman merch + more

Maddie & Tae just released the music video for their new song, “Every Night Every Morning.”

Carly Pearce’s headlining, sold-out two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman auditorium kicks off Wednesday night. To celebrate, the singer’s got exclusive new merch, including a new sweatshirt design, concert posters and two different T-shirt styles.

Craig Morgan debuted his music video for “How You Make a Man” on Wednesday. The song comes off the deluxe edition of his God, Family, Country album, which is due out November 11.

Rising star Reyna Roberts, who’s made a name for herself opening for Reba McEntire, has a new song out called “Pretty Little Devils.”

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Long Live CowgirlsIan Munsick/cody Johnson
6:59pm
Small Town BoyDustin Lynch
6:56pm
RumorLee Brice
6:48pm
Drunk On A PlaneDierks Bentley
6:44pm
What IfsKane Brown (feat. Lauren Alaina)
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Bodine’s is Open in Lubbock
2

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Cover Loretta Lynn
3

Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Maren Morris’ Name Before Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance
4

Jon Pardi and His Wife Summer Reveal the Sex of Their Unborn Baby
5

Last Weekend’s JAB Fest